Left Menu

India announce 23-member squad for AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualification Round 2

In April, the Indian women's U17 team broke new ground by topping their Round 1 group and making it to Round 2 of the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers for the first time. India are placed alongside Korea Republic, Iran and hosts Thailand in Group A. The top two teams will book their berth at the final tournament to be held in Indonesia in April 2024.

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2023 13:53 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 13:53 IST
India announce 23-member squad for AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualification Round 2
Indian women's U17 team (Image: AIFF) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's U17 head coach Priya PV on Thursday announced a 23-member squad for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualification Round 2 to be played in Buriram, Thailand. In April, the Indian women's U17 team broke new ground by topping their Round 1 group and making it to Round 2 of the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers for the first time, as per AIFF release.

India are placed alongside Korea Republic, Iran and hosts Thailand in Group A. The top two teams will book their berth at the final tournament to be held in Indonesia in April 2024. India's AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualification Round 2 squad:

Anisha Oraon, Khushi Kumari, Khambi Chanu Sarangthem, Heena Khatun, Vikshit Bara, Thoibisana Chanu Toijam, Akhila Rajan, Arya Anilkumar, Sonibia Devi Irom, Lalita Boypai, Menaka Devi Lourembam, Juhi Singh, Babita Kumari, Shilji Shaji, Shivani Toppo, Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Remi Thokchom, Sulanjana Raul, Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam, Khushbu Kashiram Saroj, Pooja and Priya Chettri. Head coach: Priya PV

India's fixtures at the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 2: September 19: Korea Republic vs India (15:00 IST, Buriram)September 21: India vs Thailand (19:00 IST, Buriram)September 23: Iran vs India (15:00 IST, Buriram). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

 India
2
WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

 Global
3
‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global
4
Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease deep poverty

Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease...

 Suriname

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023