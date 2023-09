India opt to field against Bangladesh, Tilak Varma handed ODI debut

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup Super 4 match here on Friday.

India made wholesale changes to their playing XI, resting Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav.

Tilak Varma was handed ODI debut while Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur and Suryakumar Yadav were also drafted in for their inconsequential Super Four clash.

Middle order batter Shreyas Iyer missed India's third consecutive game with the BCCI saying he ''has shown improvement but is not yet fully fit.'' For Bangladesh, Tanzib Shakib was handed ODI debut.

Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan, Anamul Haque, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)