Asia Cup: India win toss, opt to field against Bangladesh; Tilak Varma makes his ODI debut 

India won the toss and opted to field against Bangladesh in their last Super Four stage match of the Asia Cup at the R Premadasa Stadium here on Friday. Tilak Varma has made his ODI debut. India have made five changes. Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav have been given a rest. While, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna have been included in the playing XI. Shreyas Iyer has shown improvement but he is not yet fully fit, said an offical before the match.

Tanzim Hasan is also making his ODI debut for Bangladesh. India will look to continue their winning streak in the tournament while Bangladesh will try to end their Asia Cup stint with a win in the Super Four stage.

Rohit Sharma said at the toss, "We are gonna field first. It is something we haven't done in the tournament, we haven't done it under lights so it gives us an opportunity to bat under lights. The wicket honestly has got everything for everyone. Pacers who bend their back in the daytime have also got movement and there have been assistance for the spinners. Got to be brave and play your natural game. We got to give game time to some other guys who haven't played. We have made five changes, Tilak makes his debut. Shami and Prasidh also come in. Suryakumar also gets a game." Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan said: "I was a bit confused to what to do and it's not a bad thing for us to bat first. The guys haven't played much and they will get opportunities. Tanzim is making his debut, so very excited for him. This is an eye-opener for us and we want to do our best before World Cup."

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna. Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das(w), Tanzid Hasan, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman. (ANI)

