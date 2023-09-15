"He doesn’t deserve it": Manchester United manager Ten Hag on Harry Maguire's criticism

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag on Friday said that Harry Maguire who is a part of the club does not deserve the criticism he has recently faced. The English defender has been criticised for his recent performances by fans. His lack of selection in the club colours has indicated that the time of the experienced defender is limited.

Despite offers on the table from many clubs in the summer transfer window, Maguire ended up staying at the club. Maguire had the opportunity to redeem himself in national colours but ended up scoring an own goal in England's 3-1 victory against Scotland earlier this week.

His own goal once again led to a major backlash from the fans. Ten Hag when quizzed about the recent criticism Maguire has been facing he said in the pre-match press conference as quoted from Sky Sports, "I have said many times, it's not respectful. He doesn't deserve it. It's crazy but it's how it works. Harry has to block this by performances. If you see his career, it's a great career. He has a lot to come, he has to block it by good performances." Ten Hag further went on to talk about the squad being focused on getting back to winning ways and claim three points against Brighton, in front of their home supporters.

"We take the performance [against Arsenal] and also in the last two days, when all the players they came back, we trained very well and we are ready to fight Brighton, a very good Brighton. We are really looking forward to it and we have a good vibe. We are ready for it," Ten Hag added. Manchester United suffered a 3-1 defeat against Arsenal on September 3, they will now return to action after the international break and face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday at the Old Trafford. (ANI)

