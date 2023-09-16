"We improved as the series progressed": SA skipper Markram after win over Australia in 4th ODI

Following his side's 164-run win over Australia in the fourth ODI, South Africa stand-in skipper Aiden Markram said that his side improved as the series progressed and that they are striving towards the standards they were not upto initially. An all-round South Africa crushed Australia by 164 runs in the fourth ODI following a batting masterclass by Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller and an excellent performance by the pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi on Friday.

"Quite a few special performances. I cannot look past Klaasie's. A great partnership with Davie to put up a huge total. As the series has gone on, we have improved. We have been put under pressure in the powerplay. We came out and rectified that. We are striving towards standards, which we haven't been up Executed plans which were a lot better today. It is a fresh start on Sunday (on the fifth ODI), respecting that fact is important. It offers an opportunity to string a perfect game. The chat will be around that with Temba coming back to lead," said Markram in a post-match presentation. Coming to the match, Proteas was put to bat first by Australia. Quinton de Kock (45 in 64 balls with five fours) and Reeza Hendricks (28 in 34 balls with five fours) put on a 64-run opening partnership. After two quick wickets, a 74-run opening stand between Heinrich Klaasen and Rassie van der Dussen (62 in 65 balls with seven fours and two sixes).

Josh Hazlewood (2/79) was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies. Nathan Ellis, Marcus Stoinis and Michael Neser took a wicket each. In the chase of 417, Australia was never really a threat. A 72-run partnership between Alex Carey and Tim David (35 in 25 balls) was the highest point of the Australian innings. Carey was the lone warrior for the visitors, scoring 99 in 77 balls, consisting of nine fours and four sixes. Australia was bundled out for 252 runs in 34.5 overs and lost by 164 runs.

Lungi Ngidi (4/51) and Kagiso Rabada (3/41) were the pick of the bowlers for Proteas. Klaasen took home the 'Player of the Match' award and the series is level at 2-2, with one more game to go. (ANI)

