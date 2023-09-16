Left Menu

Injured shoulder likely to force Naseem Shah out of ICC Cricket World Cup

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 16-09-2023 16:58 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 16:54 IST
Injured shoulder likely to force Naseem Shah out of ICC Cricket World Cup
Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah's recent shoulder injury has cast doubts over his participation in the forthcoming World Cup, set to be held in India next month.

The 20-year-old pacer suffered the injury during Pakistan's Super-4 clash against arch-rival India in an Asia Cup match in Sri Lanka.

Shah walked off during the 46th over Indian innings after injuring the right shoulder muscle.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has analysed the scans he underwent in Dubai, which indicate that he could be ruled out for the year-remainder, effectively ruling him out of the World Cup.

Also, with Pakistan set to play three Tests in Australia in December, Shah's participation in the same appears dicey for now.

The PCB is still awaiting the results of a secondary scan, which is due to arrive in the coming days.

Although Shah was replaced by Zaman Khan in the Asia Cup, Pakistan failed to make it to the final.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023