Indian team management holds brief meeting with skipper Rohit Sharma, head coach ahead of Asia Cup final

By Vipul Kashyap Ahead of the Asia Cup final clash against Sri Lanka, the Indian team management on Saturday held a brief meeting with skipper Rohit Sharma in the team hotel.

This unofficial meeting began with head coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikarm Rathore. bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, chief selector Ajit Agarkar, and captain Rohit Sharma joined the meeting later which lasted for almost 3 hours. The meeting was likely held to discuss the squads for the upcoming Australia series and the Asia Cup final planning.

After the conclusion of the Asia Cup, India will square off against Australia in a three-match ODI series on Indian soil before the ODI World Cup which is slated to begin on October 5. India will play the first ODI against Australia at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium on September 22.

The second ODI will be played at the Holkar Stadium, Madhya Pradesh on September 24. The series will conclude at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gujarat on September 27. After the conclusion of the series, India will begin their World Cup campaign on October 8 against Australia at Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. They will be playing a total of eight matches in the league stage.

The clash between India and Pakistan was originally slated to take place in Ahmedabad on Sunday, October 15, but this clash has been moved a day earlier and will now be held at the same venue on Saturday, October 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)