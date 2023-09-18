Asian Games: One last hurrah for many Indian athletes

Several of India's achievers and consistent performers, including tennis ace Rohan Bopanna, hockey great P R Sreejesh and TT legend Sharath Kamal, are gearing up for one last hurrah at the Asian Games. Both Sharath and Rohan are still pulling off world class performances in their 40s while 35-year-old Sreejesh remains the proverbial wall of the Indian hockey team. The other big names who are expected to say goodbye to the continental event include wrestling veteran Bajrang Punia, squash star Dipika Pallikal, tennis player Ankita Raina and discus thrower Seema Punia.

All of them might be in the twilight of their careers but remain medal contenders at the Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)