Left Menu

Asian Games: One last hurrah for many Indian athletes

Several of Indias achievers and consistent performers, including tennis ace Rohan Bopanna, hockey great P R Sreejesh and TT legend Sharath Kamal, are gearing up for one last hurrah at the Asian Games. Both Sharath and Rohan are still pulling off world class performances in their 40s while 35-year-old Sreejesh remains the proverbial wall of the Indian hockey team.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2023 13:07 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 13:05 IST
Asian Games: One last hurrah for many Indian athletes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several of India's achievers and consistent performers, including tennis ace Rohan Bopanna, hockey great P R Sreejesh and TT legend Sharath Kamal, are gearing up for one last hurrah at the Asian Games. Both Sharath and Rohan are still pulling off world class performances in their 40s while 35-year-old Sreejesh remains the proverbial wall of the Indian hockey team. The other big names who are expected to say goodbye to the continental event include wrestling veteran Bajrang Punia, squash star Dipika Pallikal, tennis player Ankita Raina and discus thrower Seema Punia.

All of them might be in the twilight of their careers but remain medal contenders at the Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023