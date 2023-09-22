Asian Games: Vishnu Saravanan at first position in men's dinghy qualification round

The Indian sailing contingent delivered some solid performances at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday during the qualification rounds. In the men's dinghy event, Vishnu Saravanan finished day two at the first position among 13 participants. He finished race one with a race point, fifth in race two with five race points and first in race three with one race point. In race four, he finished seventh with seven race points, earning a total of 14 points.

The women's single dinghy competition saw Nethra Kumanan finish day two at fourth out of nine players with 19 race points in four races. In the first race, she finished at number two with two race points, then fourth place with four race points in race two. The third race saw her finish in sixth place with six race points and then finally in race four, she finished in seventh position with seven race points. In the women's skiff competition, Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma finished in the third spot with 20 race points in six races. In race one, they finished at sixth position with six race points, then second place with two race points in race two and third with three race points in race three. In the fourth race, they finished at fourth place with four race points, at second place with two race points in race five and third place with three race points in the sixth race.

In the men's skiff competition, the pair of KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar was placed fourth out of eight teams. In six races, they had 24 race points. In race one, they finished eighth with eight race points, then third with three race points in race two. In race three, they finished fourth with four race points. In the next three races, they secured third position with three race points.

Coming to the girl's dinghy competition, India's Neha Thakur finished the day at second place out of eight players with ten race points in four races. The sailing events will conclude on September 27. The games will formally begin on September 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)