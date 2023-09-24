Left Menu

Men's volleyball team goes out of meal hunt

PTI | Hangzhou | Updated: 24-09-2023 15:49 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 15:47 IST
Men's volleyball team goes out of meal hunt
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • China

Japan pushed Indian men's volleyball team out of the medal race at the Asian Games with a fluent 3-0 win in a cross-group match here on Sunday.

Keihan Takahashi emerged as star performer for Japan by logging 21 points, playing a key role in his team's 25-16 25-18 25-17 victory in one hour and 11 minutes.

Erin Varghese was top scorer for India with eight points.

Japan will now face China in the semifinals whereas India will play against either Pakistan or Qatar in fifth-sixth place classification match on Tuesday.

The Indian team had topped the Group C after winning against Cambodia and South Korea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
2
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023