Motorcycling-Bezzecchi wins Indian Grand Prix as Bagnaia crash opens up championship

World championship leader Bagnaia seemed to be cruising in second place but lost his balance on turn five with eight laps to go, allowing Martin to move up to second and close the gap to 13 points while Bezzecchi is 44 points behind.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2023 16:19 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 16:17 IST
Marco Bezzecchi Image Credit: Wikipedia

Marco Bezzecchi won the inaugural Indian Grand Prix on Sunday with a dominant performance from start to finish while Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia suffered a crash that blows the world championship contest wide open. Pole-sitter Bezzecchi lost out on a sprint podium after a collision with team mate Luca Marini, eventually finishing fifth, but on Sunday there was no rider in the chasing pack who could match the determined Italian's pace up front.

Pramac Racing rider and sprint winner Jorge Martin, who risked a penalty by unzipping his leathers, finished second while Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo completed the podium after the two were involved in a tense battle on the final lap. World championship leader Bagnaia seemed to be cruising in second place but lost his balance on turn five with eight laps to go, allowing Martin to move up to second and close the gap to 13 points while Bezzecchi is 44 points behind.

