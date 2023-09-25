Left Menu

Indian GM Gujrathi scores 2 wins, women players stutter in Asian Games chess

They were able to score only half point from the two rounds on Monday.Chinas top-seed Hou Yifan proved to be a hard nut to crack for the Indians as she beat Harika in round three and Humpy in the next.Humpy drew her game against Chinese player Zhu Jiner in round three before suffering a loss in the next match.After a loss to Yifan in the third round, Harika drew with Nilufar Yakubbaeva of Uzbekistan.

PTI | Hangzhou | Updated: 25-09-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 17:56 IST
Indian GM Gujrathi scores 2 wins, women players stutter in Asian Games chess
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Third-seeded Indian Grandmaster Vidit Santosh Gujrathi bounced back from a shock loss to post victories in the third and fourth rounds of the men's individual event at the Asian Games here on Monday.

The 28-year old Gujrathi beat Prin Laohawirapap of Thailand in the third round before defeating Le Tuan Minh of Vietnam in the next to take his tally to three points. He is currently placed sixth.

Along with compatriot Arjun Erigaisi, the fourth-seed, Gujrathi is on three points, half a point behind leaders -- Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan and top-seed Wei Yi of China after four rounds.

The 20-year old Erigaisi beat Vietnam's Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son in round three before settling for a draw with Iran GM Tabatabeai Seyedmohammadami.

In the women's event, India's top players Koneru Humpy and D Harika slipped after starting with wins in the first two rounds. They were able to score only half point from the two rounds on Monday.

China's top-seed Hou Yifan proved to be a hard nut to crack for the Indians as she beat Harika in round three and Humpy in the next.

Humpy drew her game against Chinese player Zhu Jiner in round three before suffering a loss in the next match.

After a loss to Yifan in the third round, Harika drew with Nilufar Yakubbaeva of Uzbekistan. The two Indians have 2.5 points each after four rounds along with five other players.

Yifan is a point clear of the field with four points followed by Jiner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023