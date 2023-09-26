Judo at Asian Games: Tulika Maan loses in bronze medal match
Indian judoka Tulika Maan missed out of a chance to win a medal after going down to Mongolia's Amaraikhan Adiyasuren in the bronze-medal play-off of the women's +78kg event at Asian Games here on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old from Delhi, a silver medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, lost to Adiyasuren 0-10 by ippon at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium here.
Earlier, Tulika knocked out Macao's Qing Lam Lai 10-0 in just 15 seconds with an ippon.
But in the quarterfinal, she lost to Japanese Wakaba Tomita who thrashed her 10-0 with an ippon.
However, she stayed alive to fight for the bronze after beating Chinese Taipei's Jia Wen Tsai with an ippon by 10-0 in the repechage round.
The losers in the quarterfinal rounds enter the repechage round.
Earlier, Indubala Devi Maibam lost to Thai Ikumi Oeda by 0-10 in women's under 78 kg category where the winner made an ippon in round of 16.
India were unfortunate to miss a medal in men's 100kg where Avtar Singh sustained an injury and conceded his quarterfinal and repechage matches.
In the round of 16, Avtar defeated Thai's Kittipong Hantratin with a Waza-Ari by 1-0.
But he sustained an injury in the pre-quarters that forced him out of the last-eight, giving Dzhafar Kostoev of UAE a walkover.
In the repechage, Avtar conceded his battle against South Korean Jonghoon.
