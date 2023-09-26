Left Menu

Soccer-UEFA set to reinstate Russian youth teams

UEFA will explore options for Russia's youth teams to return to competition for the first time since the country's invasion of Ukraine, European soccer's governing body said on Tuesday following its Executive Committee's meeting in Limassol, Cyprus.

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2023 20:39 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 20:05 IST
Soccer-UEFA set to reinstate Russian youth teams
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

UEFA will explore options for Russia's youth teams to return to competition for the first time since the country's invasion of Ukraine, European soccer's governing body said on Tuesday following its Executive Committee's meeting in Limassol, Cyprus. Following the invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation", UEFA decided in February 2022 that all Russian teams - national or club sides - would be suspended from participation in their competitions.

UEFA also cancelled its partnership with Russian energy company Gazprom. In a statement on Tuesday, UEFA said it was "aware that children should not be punished for actions whose responsibility lies exclusively with adults...

"For these reasons, the UEFA Executive Committee has decided that Russian teams of minor players will be readmitted to its competitions in the course of this season. "The Executive Committee has asked the UEFA administration to propose a technical solution that would enable the reinstatement of the Russian U17 teams (both girls and boys) even when draws have already been held."

UEFA added that Russian teams' matches would be played outside Russia and would not feature the country's flag, anthem or national kit. "... by banning children from our competitions, we not only fail to recognise and uphold a fundamental right for their holistic development but we directly discriminate against them," UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said.

UEFA also announced Armand Duka as successor to former Spanish Federation (RFEF) boss Luis Rubiales. Rubiales stepped down as a vice president of the soccer body after kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain's World Cup victory last month, which caused an uproar among players and fans.

Duka is head of Albania's soccer federation and has been a member of UEFA's Executive Committee since 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU policies must account for farmers’ needs to foil far-right populist wave next year

Science Behind You, Nature, and Growth: A Unique Merger Explained

Hidden Impact of 'Scarcity Brain' on Your Financial Health

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023