Left Menu

Spanish court includes former women's soccer coach Vilda in probe over Rubiales kiss

Judge Francisco de Jorge is investigating whether the kiss by soccer federation RFEF's former chief Luis Rubiales during the medal ceremony after Spain's World Cup victory on Aug. 20 - and his alleged subsequent efforts to pressure Hermoso to say it was consensual - constitute sexual abuse and coercion.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 27-09-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 19:06 IST
Spanish court includes former women's soccer coach Vilda in probe over Rubiales kiss
  • Country:
  • Spain

The investigating judge at Spain's High Court has expanded the scope of a sexual assault probe over the allegedly non-consensual kiss on women's national team player Jenni Hermoso to include Jorge Vilda, the squad's former coach, the court said on Wednesday. Judge Francisco de Jorge is investigating whether the kiss by soccer federation RFEF's former chief Luis Rubiales during the medal ceremony after Spain's World Cup victory on Aug. 20 - and his alleged subsequent efforts to pressure Hermoso to say it was consensual - constitute sexual abuse and coercion. Vilda was sacked by interim RFEF president Pedro Rocha 10 days after FIFA suspended Rubiales from his post. The coach was widely criticised for repeatedly applauding Rubiales during an emergency RFEF assembly in which the latter railed against "false feminism" and vowed not to resign. Originally, only Rubiales was under formal investigation, while other federation officials and players were called as witnesses. But De Jorge has now also put Vilda, who was the national team's coach during the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand that Spain clinched with a 1-0 victory against England, under investigation, a court statement said.

The statement did not elaborate. Spanish media reports have said Vilda allegedly pressured Hermoso to put out a statement exonerating Rubiales. Vilda has denied those reports. In addition, the judge changed the status of Albert Luque, the director of the men's squad, and Ruben Rivera, the federation's marketing chief, to "investigated" from previously being just witnesses.

After the controversial kiss, the RFEF issued a statement quoting Hermoso as saying the kiss was a "mutual, totally spontaneous gesture". Hermoso, however, has said she did not want to be kissed, and that she felt "vulnerable and a victim of an aggression". Two weeks ago, de Jorge imposed a restraining order to prevent Rubiales from approaching Hermoso. Rubiales' actions not only overshadowed the team's World Cup triumph, but snowballed into a "Me Too" moment that had been building for years as the players fought to combat sexism and achieve parity with their male peers for nearly a decade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023