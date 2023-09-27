Sports News Roundup: Djokovic swaps racket for driver for Ryder Cup round; Fitzpatrick finally feels like he belongs at the Ryder Cup and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

UN body questions French move to bar its athletes from wearing hijab at Paris 2024

A United Nations body has criticized France's ban on its athletes wearing the hijab at next year's summer Olympics. Asked about the decision to ban French athletes from wearing the hijab at the Paris event, a spokesperson for the U.N. human rights office said: "no one should impose on a woman what she needs to wear, or not wear."

Golf-Djokovic swaps racket for driver for Ryder Cup round

World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic is a six-time winner of the Rome Masters but on Wednesday he swapped his racket for a set of golf clubs to appear in the All Star Match in the build-up to the 44th Ryder Cup. The Serbian, who claimed a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title by winning the U.S. Open this month, was playing alongside world number one golfer with disabilities Kipp Popert as part of Colin Montgomerie's team which also featured Gareth Bale.

Golf-Fitzpatrick finally feels like he belongs at the Ryder Cup

Matt Fitzpatrick said he feels more confident heading into the Ryder Cup after last year's U.S. Open triumph as he aims to earn his first points and create happier memories this year on his third appearance in the biennial event. The Englishman lost all five matches he contested across his Ryder Cup debut at age 22 in 2016, when the United States won 17-11, and in Europe's 19-9 defeat at Whistling Straits two years ago.

Spanish court includes former women's soccer coach Vilda in probe over Rubiales kiss

The investigating judge at Spain's High Court has expanded the scope of a sexual assault probe over the allegedly non-consensual kiss on women's national team player Jenni Hermoso to include Jorge Vilda, the squad's former coach, the court said on Wednesday. Judge Francisco de Jorge is investigating whether the kiss by soccer federation RFEF's former chief Luis Rubiales during the medal ceremony after Spain's World Cup victory on Aug. 20 - and his alleged subsequent efforts to pressure Hermoso to say it was consensual - constitute sexual abuse and coercion.

WTA roundup: Top seed Iga Swiatek survives in Tokyo

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland held off Japanese qualifier Mai Hontama 6-4, 7-5 on Wednesday and advanced to the quarterfinals at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo. Swiatek rallied from 4-1 down in the first set and squandered a 5-1 lead in the second set before prevailing in just over two hours. Up next is No. 8 seed Veronika Kudermetova of Russia, who defeated Kayla Day 6-3, 6-3 in second-round action at the WTA 500 event.

Games-Displaced Afghan women athletes defy Taliban at Asian Games

On a pristine volleyball court on the seventh floor of a massive training centre in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, a team of Afghanistan women prepare for their first Asian Games in defiance of the Taliban government's antipathy toward female sport. Though separated from families and scattered across Asia, the volleyballers have assembled at the multi-sport event with the support of Olympic officials and the sport's global federation.

Golf-Hoylake winner Harman ready to silence hecklers again

Brian Harman silenced partisan crowds on his way to winning this year's Open at Hoylake and hopes his coolness under fire will help him block out the noise of thousands of Europe fans when the Ryder Cup begins on Friday. The American is making his first appearance in the biennial match and it will definitely be a baptism of fire with around 50,000 fans, the majority roaring on Europe, expected each day at the Marco Simone course.

Motorcycling-Kazakhstan back on record 22-race MotoGP 2024 calendar

Kazakhstan will try again to make a MotoGP debut in 2024, after not being ready this year, on a record 22-race calendar that also sees the return of the Aragon Grand Prix as one of four races in Spain. The provisional calendar published on Wednesday also returns Qatar to the March 8-10 season-opening slot after November this year due to track upgrades and resurfacing for Formula One.

Poland says it will bid to hold Olympics in 2036

Poland will bid to hold the summer Olympics in 2036, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday, entering the ring with other hopefuls including Indonesia, Mexico and India. Poland, which hosted the multi-sports European Games this summer in Krakow and Malopolska, has never hosted an Olympic Games, summer or winter.

Tennis-Alcaraz says 'beautiful battle' with Djokovic drives him on

Carlos Alcaraz is relishing his "beautiful battle" with Novak Djokovic for the year-end world number one ranking, with the 20-year-old Spaniard saying on Wednesday it will give him extra motivation heading into the China Open. Alcaraz has been the main challenger for Djokovic this year, beating him in the Wimbledon final, but the all-conquering Serb leapfrogged him into top spot en route to capturing his 24th Grand Slam title overall at the U.S. Open this month.

