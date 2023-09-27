Left Menu

Asian Games: Shiva Thapa, Sanjeet lose in men’s Round of 16 matches

The Indian boxing contingent will be in action at the Asian Games till October 8

ANI | Updated: 27-09-2023 23:35 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 23:24 IST
Asian Games: Shiva Thapa, Sanjeet lose in men’s Round of 16 matches
Shiva Thapa. (Picture: BFI Media) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Shiva Thapa and Sanjeet could not advance in the Round of 16 matches of men's boxing at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday. In the men’s 57-63.5 Round of 16 match, Shiva Thapa lost to Kyrgyzstan’s Askat Kultaev 0-5.

In the men’s 80-92 kg Round of 16 match, Sanjeet lost against Uzbekistan’s Lazizbek Mullojonov 0-5. The Indian boxing contingent will be in action at the Asian Games till October 8.

The matches will also serve as qualifiers for Paris Olympics 2024. India's Asian Games 2023 boxing squad

Women's squad: Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg), Jaismine Lamboria (60kg), Arundhati Chaudhary (66kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg). Men's sqaud: Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Sachin Siwach (57kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Lakshya Chahar (80kg), Sanjeet (92kg), Narender Berwal (+92kg).  (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023