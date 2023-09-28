Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

UN body questions French move to bar its athletes from wearing hijab at Paris 2024

A United Nations body has criticized France's ban on its athletes wearing the hijab at next year's summer Olympics. Asked about the decision to ban French athletes from wearing the hijab at the Paris event, a spokesperson for the U.N. human rights office said: "no one should impose on a woman what she needs to wear, or not wear."

Soccer-Milan fight back to beat promoted Cagliari 3-1

English duo Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were on target as AC Milan fought back after falling behind at promoted Cagliari to secure a 3-1 Serie A victory on Wednesday. Tomori and Loftus-Cheek found the net either side of halftime after a first-half equaliser from Noah Okafor.

Soccer-Inter's perfect start ended by Sassuolo

Inter Milan's perfect start to the Serie A season ended as Sassuolo mounted a fine comeback to secure a shock 2-1 victory on Wednesday. Inter led through a first-half goal by Denzel Dumfries but Sassuolo, coming off Saturday's 4-2 home victory over Juventus, secured all three points with goals from Nedim Bajrami and Domenico Berardi.

Soccer-Newcastle dump Man City out of EFL Cup and draw Man Utd

Newcastle United dumped Manchester City out of the League Cup 1-0 on Wednesday and drew a fourth round trip to holders Manchester United, who beat them in last season's final, as their reward. Swedish forward Alexander Isak broke the deadlock in the second half at St James' Park after a much-changed City dominated possession in the first 45 minutes but failed to take their chances.

PGA Tour says LIV merger attracts unsolicited investor interest

PGA Tour said its planned merger with Saudi-backed LIV Golf and DP World Tour has garnered unsolicited interest from investors as it continues to finalise an agreement with the Public Investment Fund and the DP World Tour. The PGA said that while it did not solicit additional investment interest, it has a responsibility to members, sponsors and fans to thoroughly evaluate all potential options.

Soccer-Holders Man Utd to host Newcastle in League Cup fourth round

Holders Manchester United will host Newcastle United in the fourth round of the League Cup after Wednesday's draw threw up a repeat of last season's final. Newcastle had earlier booked their place in the last 16 after beating Premier League champions Manchester City 1-0 at St James' Park.

Spanish court includes former women's soccer coach Vilda in probe over Rubiales kiss

The investigating judge at Spain's High Court has expanded the scope of a sexual assault probe over the allegedly non-consensual kiss on women's national team player Jenni Hermoso to include Jorge Vilda, the squad's former coach, the court said on Wednesday. Judge Francisco de Jorge is investigating whether the kiss by soccer federation RFEF's former chief Luis Rubiales during the medal ceremony after Spain's World Cup victory on Aug. 20 - and his alleged subsequent efforts to pressure Hermoso to say it was consensual - constitute sexual abuse and coercion.

WTA roundup: Top seed Iga Swiatek survives in Tokyo

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland held off Japanese qualifier Mai Hontama 6-4, 7-5 on Wednesday and advanced to the quarterfinals at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo. Swiatek rallied from 4-1 down in the first set and squandered a 5-1 lead in the second set before prevailing in just over two hours. Up next is No. 8 seed Veronika Kudermetova of Russia, who defeated Kayla Day 6-3, 6-3 in second-round action at the WTA 500 event.

Soccer-Sesko double helps holders Leipzig beat second-tier Wiesbaden 3-2

Holders RB Leipzig were made to work hard and needed two goals from striker Benjamin Sesko to secure a 3-2 win over second division club Wehen Wiesbaden on Wednesday and a spot in the German Cup second round. Leipzig, who host Manchester City in the Champions League next week, took a seventh-minute lead through Emil Forsberg's shot on the rebound before Sesko doubled the advantage in the 18th, slotting in from close range after a defensive mistake.

Soccer-Diaz and Joselu on target as wasteful Real sink Las Palmas

Real Madrid bounced back from their painful derby loss with a 2-0 home LaLiga win over lowly Las Palmas on Wednesday thanks to goals from Brahim Diaz and Joselu. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti made five changes to the starting side outclassed by Atletico Madrid 3-1 on Sunday, resting LaLiga's top scorer Jude Bellingham and giving new recruit Diaz his first start of the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)