National Shooting Championship: Vijayveer Sidhu wins on final day as Haryana tops medal tally

At the end of the three-week championships, Haryana with a tally of 20 gold, 13 silver and 12 bronze medals were far superior to Maharashtra, who were second with 13 gold and three silver and bronze each. Punjab was third with 10 golds.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2023 15:16 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 15:14 IST
India shooter Vijayveer Sidhu (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
India international Vijayveer Sidhu, finished on top of a star-studded men's 25m centre fire pistol field at the concluding day of the 66th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) for Pistol events on Sunday. Haryana finished comfortably on top of the medal tally with 45 medals including 20 gold at the M P State Shooting Academy ranges. Vijayveer shot 587 to ward off Udit Joshi of the CISF, who finished second with 582. Paris 2024 quota winner Anish finished third on the same score of 582 (six inner-10s less than Udit), giving Haryana another medal.

The field also included Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar (16th with 575), who was competing for Himachal Pradesh and Olympian Gurpreet Singh (11th, 578) who turned out for the Army. Former India internationals Omkar Singh (fourth with 582) and Amanpreet Singh (eighth with 580) in fact did better than the Olympians. Omkar also helped the Indian Navy win the team event, combining with Rajat Yadav and Amit Kumar for a total of 1741. Ankur Goel of Uttar Pradesh won the civilian championship with a score of 573 while Tamil Nadu won the civilian team event.

At the end of the three-week championships, Haryana with a tally of 20 gold, 13 silver and 12 bronze medals were far superior to Maharashtra, who were second with 13 gold and three silver and bronze each. Punjab was third with 10 golds. Uttar Pradesh topped the civilian medal tally. 

