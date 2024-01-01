Left Menu

Tennis-Kvitova to miss Australian Open after announcing pregnancy

Former Australian Open runner-up Petra Kvitova said on Monday she is expecting her first child with husband and longtime coach Jiri Vanek and would miss the year's first Grand Slam which begins in two weeks. Kvitova lost the 2019 Australian Open final to Naomi Osaka, who made her comeback to the tour earlier on Monday following 15 months out during which she had her first child.

Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 10:04 IST
Tennis-Kvitova to miss Australian Open after announcing pregnancy
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Former Australian Open runner-up Petra Kvitova said on Monday she is expecting her first child with husband and longtime coach Jiri Vanek and would miss the year's first Grand Slam which begins in two weeks. Twice Wimbledon champion Kvitova, 33, is not playing in the ongoing tune-up tournaments in Australia, but her name featured in the entry list for the Jan. 14-28 Melbourne Park major.

"On the first day of 2024 I wanted to wish you a happy new year and share the exciting news that Jiri and I will be welcoming a baby into our family this summer," Kvitova said on X with pictures of the pair holding a sonogram and a onesie. She added on Instagram that she would miss her annual trip to Australia.

"I'm looking forward to spending some time at home preparing for this exciting next chapter in our lives." Kvitova added. Kvitova lost the 2019 Australian Open final to Naomi Osaka, who made her comeback to the tour earlier on Monday following 15 months out during which she had her first child.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024