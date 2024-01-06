Left Menu

Cricket-Pakistan set Australia 130-run victory target in Sydney

Australia have already wrapped up the three-match series after victories in the first two tests in Perth and Melbourne but will be desperate to send Warner out a winner.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 06-01-2024 06:02 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 06:02 IST
Cricket-Pakistan set Australia 130-run victory target in Sydney
  • Country:
  • Australia

Pakistan set Australia a victory target of 130 runs on the third day of the third test after adding 47 runs to their overnight tally at the cost of their final three wickets to be dismissed for 115 before lunch on Saturday. Mohammad Rizwan scored 28 before he was caught by David Warner off the bowling of Nathan Lyon with Aamer Jamal holing out in the deep off Pat Cummins for 18 three balls later. Hasan Ali was bowled by Lyon for five to end the innings.

David Warner will open the batting for Australia in his final test innings having decided to retire from the longest format of the game after the match at his home Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia have already wrapped up the three-match series after victories in the first two tests in Perth and Melbourne but will be desperate to send Warner out a winner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
2
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
3
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India
4
Brookfield to buy ATC's India biz in $ 2.5 bn deal; enterprise value $ 2 bn alongside ticking fee

Brookfield to buy ATC's India biz in $ 2.5 bn deal; enterprise value $ 2 bn ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024