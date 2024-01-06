Cricket-Pakistan set Australia 130-run victory target in Sydney

Pakistan set Australia a victory target of 130 runs on the third day of the third test after adding 47 runs to their overnight tally at the cost of their final three wickets to be dismissed for 115 before lunch on Saturday. Mohammad Rizwan scored 28 before he was caught by David Warner off the bowling of Nathan Lyon with Aamer Jamal holing out in the deep off Pat Cummins for 18 three balls later. Hasan Ali was bowled by Lyon for five to end the innings.

David Warner will open the batting for Australia in his final test innings having decided to retire from the longest format of the game after the match at his home Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia have already wrapped up the three-match series after victories in the first two tests in Perth and Melbourne but will be desperate to send Warner out a winner.

