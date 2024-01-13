Left Menu

Soccer-French Ligue 1 has record attendances this season

French Ligue 1 matches have had record attendances in the first half of the 2023-24 season, the league said on Friday, as an average of more than 26,700 fans turned up at stadiums.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2024 00:46 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 00:32 IST
Soccer-French Ligue 1 has record attendances this season
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

French Ligue 1 matches have had record attendances in the first half of the 2023-24 season, the league said on Friday, as an average of more than 26,700 fans turned up at stadiums. An average crowd of 26,742 spectators watched Ligue 1 games from the stands, an increase of 12% compared to the 23,773 fans at mid-season last year, Ligue 1 said.

After 17 match days, 4,091,572 supporters had attended Ligue 1 matches, 20,000 more than in 2022-2023 when 17 fewer games were played at the halfway point of the season. Brest, Nice, AS Monaco and Stade de Reims were among clubs whose attendances increased the most.

Eight of the 18 Ligue 1 clubs recorded an occupancy rate greater than 90%, including Olympique de Marseille and Paris St Germain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

 Global
2
TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US sets enrollment record for Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates as cases surge; AbbVie expects Botox to maintain market share as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024