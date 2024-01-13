Left Menu

Tennis-Navarro beats Mertens to clinch first WTA title in Hobart

Emma Navarro gave herself a huge boost ahead of her Australian Open debut by claiming her first WTA tour title with a 6-1 4-6 7-5 victory over Elise Mertens in the final of the Hobart International on Saturday. Navarro, the 27th seed, faces China's Wang Xiyu on her Melbourne Park debut on Monday, while Mertens will open her Australian Open campaign against Egyptian Mayar Sherif.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 13-01-2024 11:00 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 10:53 IST
Tennis-Navarro beats Mertens to clinch first WTA title in Hobart
Emma Navarro Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Australia

Emma Navarro gave herself a huge boost ahead of her Australian Open debut by claiming her first WTA tour title with a 6-1 4-6 7-5 victory over Elise Mertens in the final of the Hobart International on Saturday. The 22-year-old American took the match to her top-seeded Belgian opponent from the start of her first tour final, shooting winners from both sides on the back of her big groundstrokes and wrapping up the first set in short order.

The experienced Mertens, who was aiming for a third title in Hobart after back-to-back triumphs in 2017 and 2018, came storming back in a tighter second set when the blustery Tasmanian wind made serving tricky. The 2018 Australian Open semi-finalist rallied from 40-0 down to hold for 5-4 and levelled up the contest at 1-1 with the seventh break of serve in the set.

The tit-for-tat service breaks continued in an engrossing decider until Navarro edged ahead at 6-5 and kept her nerves at bay to complete the win with a big forehand down the line. Navarro, the 27th seed, faces China's Wang Xiyu on her Melbourne Park debut on Monday, while Mertens will open her Australian Open campaign against Egyptian Mayar Sherif.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

 Global
2
TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US sets enrollment record for Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates as cases surge; AbbVie expects Botox to maintain market share as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024