"We have to do well...": Indian midfielder Samad on match against Syria in Asian Cup

Indian football team's attacking midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad is looking forward to the team's final group match of the AFC Asian Cup against Syria as they hope to make the cut to the knockout stage of the tournament. The Blue Tigers have lost both their opening games against Australia and Uzbekistan and need to beat Syria to entertain any hopes of qualifying for the Round of 16.

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant midfielder feels the team is in the right frame of mind ahead of the final match. "We just have to make sure that we do well in the upcoming game, and get the three points," Sahal told the ISL media team.

"We are looking at the other groups. Sandesh bhai had told us that we have a chance if we beat Syria who are good opponents. We are just working on that. We just hope we do our best and win the next game," he added. The 26-year-old feels the match against Syria is a chance for India to right the wrongs from the tournament so far and feels the team is relishing the challenge.

"Every game is a new chance. We are down in one game then we have another opportunity in 3-4 days. We will give them a hard time. We need to be ourselves, play as a team, defend as a team and enjoy the game," Sahal said. "Both teams would want to win the game so it's down to who wants it more. Hopefully, we get the three points and we qualify," he added.

The midfielder is yet to feature for India in the tournament due to an injury but there are chances that he returns to fitness in time for the match against Syria. India have missed his creativity in midfield but he feels it's all about the team. "I'm still not completely back. With the help of physios, doctors and coaches, I'm still trying to be back. Hopefully, I might be ready for the next game. If I get a chance, I'll make sure, I'll give my 100 per cent to win the game. It's not about me but about the team. I won't be happier to be back soon," Sahal said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)