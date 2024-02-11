Left Menu

NFL-Taylor Swift lands in Los Angeles ahead of Las Vegas Super Bowl - reports

It was unclear whether she would continue on to Las Vegas on Saturday or stay the night in Los Angeles, where she has a home, and make the one-hour flight into Las Vegas on Sunday morning. Swift has attended 12 Chiefs games since she began dating Kelce last year, boosting the already sky-high NFL ratings.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2024 07:11 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 07:11 IST
NFL-Taylor Swift lands in Los Angeles ahead of Las Vegas Super Bowl - reports

Taylor Swift's plane touched down in Los Angeles on Saturday after the pop megastar wrapped up her show in Tokyo, putting her in position to attend Sunday's Super Bowl in Las Vegas, multiple news outlets reported. She is expected to be on hand to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift finished her "The Eras Tour" concert in Tokyo and, thanks to favorable time zone changes, appears to have made it back to the U.S. in plenty of time for the game. It was unclear whether she would continue on to Las Vegas on Saturday or stay the night in Los Angeles, where she has a home, and make the one-hour flight into Las Vegas on Sunday morning.

Swift has attended 12 Chiefs games since she began dating Kelce last year, boosting the already sky-high NFL ratings. She figures to do the same if she is at Sunday's game. Last weekend she won the Grammy award for album of the year for an unprecedented fourth time, and Kelce has said he wants to hold up his end of the bargain and bring home some hardware of his own.

The defending champion Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in the 58th edition of the NFL's title game at Allegiant Stadium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final Campaign Events Before Presidential Election Draw Huge Crowds in Indonesia

Final Campaign Events Before Presidential Election Draw Huge Crowds in Indon...

 Indonesia
2
"February 2024 Crypto Market Surges: Retik Finance (RETIK), Bonk (BONK), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Emerge as Top Performers for Impressive 10x Returns"

"February 2024 Crypto Market Surges: Retik Finance (RETIK), Bonk (BONK), and...

 United States
3
Indonesia's Prabowo on track for presidential majority -survey

Indonesia's Prabowo on track for presidential majority -survey

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices; Illumina forecasts flat 2024 sales as sluggish demand drags on and more

Health News Roundup: US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices; I...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024