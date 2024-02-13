Left Menu

Soccer-Lifelong Liverpool fan Eriksson to manage charity match against Ajax

Sven-Goran Eriksson will be part of the Liverpool Legends management team when they host a charity match against Ajax Legends at Anfield on March 23, the Merseyside outfit said after the terminally-ill Swede revealed his wish to manage the club.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 17:31 IST
Soccer-Lifelong Liverpool fan Eriksson to manage charity match against Ajax
Liverpool logo Image Credit: ANI

Sven-Goran Eriksson will be part of the Liverpool Legends management team when they host a charity match against Ajax Legends at Anfield on March 23, the Merseyside outfit said after the terminally-ill Swede revealed his wish to manage the club. The 76-year-old former England boss, who has also coached Manchester City, Benfica and AS Roma, among other clubs, in January said he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and has a year to live in a "best-case scenario".

He later revealed that he and his father have been Liverpool supporters and he always wished to manage the club. "(Eriksson) will join a dugout of Reds greats, including Ian Rush, John Barnes and John Aldridge, for the annual LFC Foundation charity match," Liverpool said in a statement on Tuesday.

"All connected with the club and LFC Foundation look forward to warmly welcoming LFC fan Sven and his family to Anfield - and seeing him in the dugout on the day - for a fantastic fundraising occasion." Jerzy Dudek, Sander Westerveld, Martin Skrtel, Fabio Aurelio, Gregory Vignal, Djibril Cisse and Ryan Babel are among the first batch of players to have been confirmed for the game.

Liverpool said 100% of the proceeds raised from the fixture will support the work of LFC Foundation and its charity partners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024