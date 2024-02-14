Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Yankees claim INF Jordan Groshans off waivers from Marlins

The New York Yankees claimed former first-round draft pick Jordan Groshans off waivers from the Miami Marlins on Tuesday. New York designated left-handed pitcher Matt Krook for assignment to create room on the 40-man roster.

NBA roundup: Victor Wembanyama swats 10 shots in triple-double

Victor Wembanyama became the first rookie in nearly 34 years to have a triple-double with blocked shots, leading the visiting San Antonio Spurs to a 122-99 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. Wembanyama amassed 27 points, 14 rebounds and a career-best 10 blocks. The only other rookies to post a triple-double with blocked shots in NBA history were David Robinson (three times in 1989-90), Ralph Sampson (1983-84) and Mark Eaton (1982-83).

Steve Kerr eyes 500th coaching win as Warriors brace for Clippers

Golden State Warriors will target coach Steve Kerr's 500th career coaching win on Wednesday when they take a red-hot streak into a visit from the Los Angeles Clippers in San Francisco. Kerr was credited with win No. 499 on Monday night in an unusual fashion -- by watching from nearly 6,000 miles away after attending the funeral of former Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic in Serbia.

Report: Criminal charges in N.C. dropped against Hornets F Miles Bridges

All three criminal charges against Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges have been dropped by the state of North Carolina, according to court documents reportedly obtained by ESPN. The three charges -- for a domestic violence protective order violation, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property -- were all dismissed due to "lack of sufficient evidence," according to the Mecklenburg (N.C). County court records, per ESPN.

Report: College Football Playoff, ESPN reach $7.8B extension

The College Football Playoff agreed to a six-year extension of its broadcast deal with ESPN worth $7.8 billion, The Athletic reported on Monday. The deal keeps all CFP games on ESPN's family of networks through the 2031 season, concluding with the national title game in January 2032.

NFL-Super Bowl betting at Nevada sportsbooks sets record

The value of bets placed in Nevada sportsbooks on this year's Super Bowl in Las Vegas between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers set a record, according to unaudited figures provided by the Nevada Gaming Control Board. A total of $185.6 million was wagered across Nevada's 182 sportsbooks, up from the $153.2 million wagered on last year's Super Bowl and above the previous record of $179.8 million set in 2022, the data released late on Monday showed.

Tennis-Venus Williams and Wozniacki get wild cards for Indian Wells

Grand Slam champions Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki have been awarded wild cards to play in the Indian Wells tournament next month. Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, has not played since suffering an early exit from last year's U.S. Open after a humbling defeat by qualifier Greet Minnen in the first round.

Soccer-Bay sign Kundananji from Madrid for world record fee

Bay FC have signed Zambia forward Racheal Kundananji from Spain's Madrid CFF, the clubs announced on Tuesday, with the American team paying up to a reported $860,000 to set a new world record in women's football. The 23-year-old, who joined Madrid in 2022 from fellow Spanish top-tier side Eibar, signed a contract through the 2027 season with an extension option for the 2028 campaign, the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) club said.

NHL roundup: Rangers' Igor Shesterkin blanks Flames

Igor Shesterkin made 30 saves for his first shutout of the season and bested Jacob Markstrom as the host New York Rangers hung on for a 2-0 victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday night. Shesterkin helped the Rangers push their winning streak to five games as the Rangers did just enough in a physical game that featured stellar goaltending. Shesterkin registered his 12th regular-season shutout and he earned the game's first star.

NFL invites 321 prospects to Scouting Combine

The NFL on Tuesday released the list of 321 prospects invited to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. Defending national champion Michigan leads the way with 18 players selected to participate in the pre-draft event in Indianapolis from Feb. 26 through March 4.

