"They have the best coach in the ISL": Benali hails FC Goa's manager Manolo Marquez

Ahead of FC Goa's match against NorthEast United in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday, the Highlanders' head coach Juan Pedro Benali praised their opponents and said that they have the best coach in the league. While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Benali accepted that the match against Goa would be a "very difficult game with the hot weather".

He also praised the Gaurs and said that they have been doing well in the tournament. "About the game against FC Goa, it will be a very difficult game with the hot weather for us. It is great to be here, it is great to play against FC Goa. Always, they are very difficult games (against FC Goa). For me, they have the best coach in the ISL, Manolo (Marquez), and a very good team, with very good players. They know what they are doing. They lost the last game, which means against us they will be keen to get points. Let's try to make it as difficult as possible and be ready to fight," Benali was quoted by ISL's official website as saying.

He added that they will be learning more in the ongoing season. "Well first Kolkata was not a big loss, it was a big lecture for everyone. It's very important to understand the game and understand how to solve problems when we have them and to control the time after the goals and end of the first half and second half. We need to control all that. We are paying the price this season for it, for the new players for everything but I am sure that we will be learning," he added.

The Highlanders will be coming into this game after losing 4-2 against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their previous match. They currently stand in seventh place in the ISL standings with 16 points after winning 3 of 15 matches. (ANI)

