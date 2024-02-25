Sports News Roundup: Celtics top Knicks for 8th straight win; Rangers seek to make history vs. Blue Jackets and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Surging Magic take on Hawks, look to complete 3-game road sweep

The Orlando Magic will try to complete a three-game road sweep on Sunday night when they visit the Atlanta Hawks. Orlando has beaten the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons on the road since the All-Star break. They will return home Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets to start a three-game homestand.

NBA roundup: Celtics top Knicks for 8th straight win

Jaylen Brown collected 30 points and eight rebounds to help the visiting Boston Celtics extend their winning streak to eight games by beating the New York Knicks 116-102 Saturday night. Boston made 15 of its 35 3-point attempts and shot 56.8 percent from the field.

Rangers seek to make history vs. Blue Jackets

The last time the New York Rangers were on the verge of winning 11 consecutive games came in 1973, and they ran into one of the NHL's all-time dynasties in the Montreal Canadiens -- and settled for a tie. This time, the Rangers are facing the team with the fewest points in the Eastern Conference.

Spurs' 5x5 star Victor Wembanyama pays first visit to Jazz

Utah Jazz fans will get their first opportunity to see French rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama on Sunday night when the San Antonio Spurs visit Salt Lake City. No less an authority than LeBron James could tell them they're about to be super impressed.

ATP roundup: Karen Khachanov captures Doha championship

No. 2 seed Karen Khachanov defeated Czech teenager Jakub Mensik 7-6 (12), 6-4 Saturday to win his sixth career title at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha. The 27-year-old Russian did not drop a set all week, a record he kept intact by fighting off four set points in the opening-set tiebreak.

NHL roundup: Rangers edge Flyers, win 10th straight

Alexis Lafreniere and Matt Rempe each scored one goal to lift the New York Rangers to their 10th consecutive victory, 2-1, over the host Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin stopped 39 shots, including a couple of nifty ones in the final two minutes with the Flyers using an extra skater with an empty net.

Athletics-Canadian teenager Morales Williams races to world indoor 400 record

Canada's Christopher Morales Williams raced to a world indoor record in the 400 metres at the NCAA's Southeastern Conference championships on Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The 19-year-old University of Georgia sophomore flew to a time of 44.49 seconds to break the previous mark of 44.57 set by American Kerron Clement in 2005 on the same track.

Golf-Van Driel claims maiden win on DP World Tour at Kenya Open

Dutch golfer Darius van Driel carded a final round 67 on Sunday to claim a first career win on the DP World Tour with a score of 14 under-par and a two-shot victory in the Kenya Open played at the Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi. Van Driel, 34, carded an eagle on the par-five 10th hole, immediately followed by a bogey, and three birdies in a solid final round after starting the day level with Spaniard Manuel Elvira. The latter could only manage one under-par 70 on Sunday.

Predators look to stop Ducks to complete perfect road trip

If the Nashville Predators are to complete a perfect road stretch, they must find a way to avoid being swept in their season series by the Anaheim Ducks. The Predators will eye a fifth consecutive victory when they visit the Ducks on Sunday in Anaheim, Calif.

Report: Cubs, Cody Bellinger agree to 3-year, $80M deal

The Chicago Cubs and free agent Cody Bellinger agreed to a three-year, $80 million contract, ESPN reported late Saturday night. Per the report, the deal includes opt-outs after each of the first two years. If he stays for the length of the deal, Bellinger will earn $30 million in each of the first two years and $20 million in the final year.

