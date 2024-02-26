Left Menu

India consolidate second position in WTC standing with five-wicket win against England

They lost to New Zealand in the inaugural championship final, while bowing to Australia in the second edition.India have a great chance to further cement their second position if they win the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala, beginning from March 7.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 26-02-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 14:53 IST
India consolidate second position in WTC standing with five-wicket win against England
India consolidated their second spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) standing following their five-wicket win against Ben Stokes' England in the fourth Test at Ranchi on Monday.

The hosts, led by Rohit Sharma, took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-Test series.

India's point-percentage jumped from 59.52 to 64.58 following the hard-fought win and they further extended the gap with Australia (55%) and Bangladesh (50%), third third and fourth-placed teams, respectively.

England, on the other hand, are languishing at eighth with 19.44%, just a spot ahead of bottom-placed Sri Lanka, who are yet to open their account.

India have so far played eight Tests in the current WTC cycle, winning five, losing two and drawing one match.

England's 'Bazball' approach doesn't seem to have given them rich dividends with the visitors having won just three matches, while losing five and drawing one so far.

New Zealand are leading the standing with 75 percentage points and have played just four Test so far.

A total of 12 points are awarded for a win, six for a tie and four for a draw. Teams are ranked according to the percentage of points.

The top-two teams will progress to the final at Lord's in 2025.

India have reached the WTC final both the times since the format was launched. They lost to New Zealand in the inaugural championship final, while bowing to Australia in the second edition.

India have a great chance to further cement their second position if they win the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala, beginning from March 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

