Left Menu

Boxing-Performance against Fury gives Ngannou confidence ahead of Joshua fight

Francis Ngannou said his strong showing in his pro boxing debut against Tyson Fury has given him confidence ahead of his bout against British heavyweight Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 07-03-2024 09:25 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 09:25 IST
Boxing-Performance against Fury gives Ngannou confidence ahead of Joshua fight
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Francis Ngannou said his strong showing in his pro boxing debut against Tyson Fury has given him confidence ahead of his bout against British heavyweight Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia on Friday. Former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou, who will fight Joshua at Riyadh's Kingdom Arena, made his debut in October, losing via split decision to WBC world champion Fury in a non-title bout.

The Cameroonian-French fighter almost delivered an upset when he dropped Fury to the canvas with a left hook in that fight. "I feel confident enough, based on my training, the hard work that I put in. I think on Friday night I'm going to have the reward for the work I put in," Ngannou told reporters on Wednesday.

"It (fight against Fury) was a good experience and it definitely guided me better to have proper training. I cannot account exactly how much confidence it gives me, but it does set the temperature of the water. "Every space I have open, I am going to hit... I am not going to leave any stone unturned and any opportunity unexplored."

Ngannou, who has a 17-3 mixed martial arts record with 12 victories by knockout, will once again be the underdog when he faces two-time world heavyweight champion Joshua, but the Briton said he would not make the mistake of underestimating his less-experienced opponent. "He's been boxing. His first dream was to be a boxer, which people forget. He was part of the Cameroonian team," Joshua told reporters.

"He's been doing it from a young age. His dream was always to be a boxer. I know what I am up against, I look at all of these small details. I spar, I do my film study, all that type of stuff."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; World Bank, Gates, UN pledge close to $600m to end cervical cancer and more

Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; Worl...

 Global
2
SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

 United States
3
Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

 United Kingdom
4
Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

 Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024