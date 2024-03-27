Sunrisers Hyderabad score a massive 277/5 against Mumbai Indians, highest in IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) smashed the highest total in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) during their match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday. The Hyderabad-based franchise leapfrogged Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) landmark to become the team to put up the highest total in the T20 tournament. On Wednesday, with the help of Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, and Travis Head, SRH scored 277/3 in their inning against the Mumbai Indians. Earlier, RCB held the record with a score of 263/5.

Meanwhile, Klaasen and Markram also registered the highest partnership score for fourth wicket or below for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. The duo of Klaasen and Markram made an unbeaten partnership of 116 runs on Wednesday. MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and asked the hosts, SRH, to bat first at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Openers Mayank Aggarwal and Travis Head came out to bat. Both batters played attacking shots from the start of the inning. They built a partnership of 45 runs in just 4 overs before Mayank was dismissed on the first ball of the inning by Hardik. He was able to score 11 runs. After Mayank's dismissal, Abhishek Sharma came out to bat. He, along with Head, built a partnership of 68 runs from just 23 balls. Head was sent back to the pavilion after playing an outstanding knock of 62 runs in 24 balls, which was laced with nine fours and three sixes in the innings.

Markram came to support Abhishek after Head's wicket. Both batters played brilliantly and put on a partnership of 48 runs in just 19 balls before Abhishek was dismissed after playing a marvellous inning of 63 runs in just 23 balls with the help of seven maximums and three boundaries. Following Abhishek's wicket, Klassen came into the middle to bat along with Markram. Both of them built an unbeaten partnership of 116 runs off just 55 balls. Markram and Klaasen were on the crease and powered Hyderabad to a total of 277/3 after the end of the 20th over. (ANI)

