CSK restrict KKR to 137/9 in IPL
CSK restrict KKR to 137/9 in IPL
- Country:
- India
Hosts Chennai Super Kings restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to paltry 137 for 9 in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.
Seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (3/18) led the charge with a three-wicket haul for CSK, who took wickets at regular intervals and did well to stem the flow of runs at the Chepauk.
Pacer Tushar Deshpande (3/33) also accounted for three batters while Mustafizur Rehman (2/22) picked two wickets.
Skipper Shreyas Iyer top scored for KKR with a 32-ball 34. Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 137 for 9 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 34, Sunil Narine 27; Ravindra Jadeja 3/18, Tushar Deshpande 3/33).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Singapore’s Indian-origin former minister faces eight fresh charges for alleged corruption
Indians have passion for arts and music: American singer-songwriter Allen Ling
Singapore court jails Indian-origin man for tampering with his bus speed limit
‘Unduly lenient’ sentence of British Indian teen's murderer reviewed
FULL FIXTURE OF INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE