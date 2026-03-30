Indian Nationals and the West Asia Conflict: Safety, Diplomatic Efforts, and Repatriation
As a result of the escalating conflict in West Asia, eight Indian nationals have lost their lives, with one still missing. The Ministry of External Affairs is monitoring the situation closely, providing support to affected families and ensuring the safety of Indians in the region. Diplomatic efforts emphasize dialogue and restraint.
- Country:
- India
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday that eight Indian nationals have died as a result of the escalating conflict in West Asia, with one individual still unaccounted for following various incidents. During an inter-ministerial briefing, Aseem R Mahajan, MEA's Additional Secretary (Gulf), stated that an Indian was killed in an attack in Kuwait, though details were sparse.
Efforts to assist affected families are underway, with the Indian Mission in Kuwait actively coordinating for the repatriation of the deceased. The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia recently reported another casualty linked to incidents dating back to March 18. Approximately 5.5 lakh passengers have returned to India from the region since the end of February.
Amid ongoing tensions, Prime Minister Modi is advocating for restraint and dialogue. Communications with regional leaders, including the Saudi Crown Prince, have stressed the importance of navigation freedom and infrastructure safety. Meanwhile, academic and seafarer concerns are being addressed, with air travel from the region to India facilitated through alternative routes due to airspace restrictions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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