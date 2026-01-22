Left Menu

Karnataka BJP Protests Amid Governor-Congress Clash

The Karnataka BJP has condemned the ruling Congress for allegedly attacking Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, demanding an apology and political protest. The clash emerges from the Governor's refusal to follow a customary address drafted by the state, sparking accusations of constitutional violations from Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 14:24 IST
Karnataka BJP Protests Amid Governor-Congress Clash
Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's political scene intensifies as BJP leaders vocally criticize the Congress government for its actions against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. The Governor refused to deliver the customary address drafted by the state at the Joint Legislature Session, igniting controversy and a call for protests from the BJP.

BJP state chief B Y Vijayendra accuses Congress of insulting the Governor and urges Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to apologize and take corrective action against those accountable. He pledges that the BJP will take to the streets in protest, asserting that Congress is attempting to deflect from its shortcomings.

Amidst the political uproar, Siddaramaiah considers moving to the Supreme Court, claiming the Governor's actions breach constitutional mandates such as Articles 176 and 163. Meanwhile, BJP's Vijayendra defends the Governor's independence, criticizing Congress for allegedly manipulating constitutional provisions for political gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Investors Demand Action on South Korea's Coupang Controversy

U.S. Investors Demand Action on South Korea's Coupang Controversy

 Global
2
Courtroom Clash: Trump's White House Ballroom Faces Legal Challenges

Courtroom Clash: Trump's White House Ballroom Faces Legal Challenges

 Global
3
Precision and Progression: India's Role in Cardiac Care Innovation

Precision and Progression: India's Role in Cardiac Care Innovation

 Global
4
Unexpected Alliances: BJP, AIMIM, and Congress Unite in Achalpur

Unexpected Alliances: BJP, AIMIM, and Congress Unite in Achalpur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026