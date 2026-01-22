Karnataka BJP Protests Amid Governor-Congress Clash

Karnataka's political scene intensifies as BJP leaders vocally criticize the Congress government for its actions against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. The Governor refused to deliver the customary address drafted by the state at the Joint Legislature Session, igniting controversy and a call for protests from the BJP.

BJP state chief B Y Vijayendra accuses Congress of insulting the Governor and urges Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to apologize and take corrective action against those accountable. He pledges that the BJP will take to the streets in protest, asserting that Congress is attempting to deflect from its shortcomings.

Amidst the political uproar, Siddaramaiah considers moving to the Supreme Court, claiming the Governor's actions breach constitutional mandates such as Articles 176 and 163. Meanwhile, BJP's Vijayendra defends the Governor's independence, criticizing Congress for allegedly manipulating constitutional provisions for political gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)