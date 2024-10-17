Left Menu

Kumaraswamy Challenges Karnataka on PSUs' Truth

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy accuses the Karnataka government of misrepresenting facts about Hindustan Machine Tools and Kudremukh Iron and Steel Company Limited. He challenges the state to a discussion backed by documents, emphasizing the preservation of public sector enterprises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:24 IST
In an escalating accusation, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has challenged the Karnataka government over its portrayal of Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) and Kudremukh Iron and Steel Company Limited (KIOCL).

Kumaraswamy declared his readiness to engage in discussions with the state, armed with documents. He refuted the accusations made by Congress, signaling his accountability should any errors be found.

The minister urged against politicizing the KIOCL issue, stressing the importance of solving rather than inflaming problems. He attributed recent job losses to misleading statements by the Forest Minister and stubbornness within the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

