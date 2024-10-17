Kumaraswamy Challenges Karnataka on PSUs' Truth
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy accuses the Karnataka government of misrepresenting facts about Hindustan Machine Tools and Kudremukh Iron and Steel Company Limited. He challenges the state to a discussion backed by documents, emphasizing the preservation of public sector enterprises.
- Country:
- India
In an escalating accusation, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has challenged the Karnataka government over its portrayal of Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) and Kudremukh Iron and Steel Company Limited (KIOCL).
Kumaraswamy declared his readiness to engage in discussions with the state, armed with documents. He refuted the accusations made by Congress, signaling his accountability should any errors be found.
The minister urged against politicizing the KIOCL issue, stressing the importance of solving rather than inflaming problems. He attributed recent job losses to misleading statements by the Forest Minister and stubbornness within the state government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi to Spearhead Kautilya Economic Conclave Discussion
Biden Opposes Israeli Strike on Iran Amid G7 Discussions
Delhi High Court Demands Accountability After Tragic Incident at Kalkaji Temple
Conservative Push for NASA Transparency: Unveiling Discussions on Musk and Trump
Vice President Calls for Media Accountability Against Misinformation