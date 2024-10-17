Left Menu

Scandal and Ambition: Nagendra's Vision for Karnataka's Leadership

Congress MLA B Nagendra, recently released on bail in a Valmiki Corporation scam case, expresses aspirations to become Karnataka's Chief Minister. Despite previous criminal charges, he believes in his political future. Nagendra accuses BJP of trying to destabilise the Congress government and vows to clear his name.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballari(Ktk) | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:06 IST
Congress MLA B Nagendra, recently released on bail following allegations in the Valmiki Corporation 'scam', revealed his aspirations to rise to the position of Chief Minister in Karnataka. Despite facing 18 criminal charges, Nagendra insists he has a promising political future.

He refuted accusations by MLA Janardhana Reddy, highlighting cases where leaders with numerous criminal cases have risen to power. Nagendra emphasized the Congress's reputation for advancing ordinary workers to positions of influence, citing his past as a minister in the state.

Nagendra's resignation came after the unearthing of a Rs 89.63 crore fraud within the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation. Although arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement, he was released on bail and maintains his innocence, blaming BJP's alleged attempts to undermine the Congress-led government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

