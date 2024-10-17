Left Menu

Kumaraswamy Slams Karnataka Government for Ineffectiveness During Rains

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy criticized Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah for failing to manage the state's waterlogging and traffic issues following heavy rainfall. He accused the Congress government of neglecting crop damage and residents' concerns. Bengaluru faced widespread flooding, prompting a disaster response and temporary disruption of Metro services.

Updated: 17-10-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:23 IST
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy launched a scathing attack on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accusing him of failing to address the waterlogging and traffic disruptions plaguing the state due to heavy rains. He criticized the Congress government for not being 'pro-people' as the residents and farmers face severe challenges.

During a press interaction on Thursday, Kumaraswamy remarked, 'This government is not pro-people. For the past three days, various areas in Bengaluru have been hit by heavy rains, causing damage to crops statewide. However, the government has failed to respond or even acknowledge the concerns of farmers.' He further stated that neither the Chief Minister nor any representatives have visited the affected areas, where people have been forced to relocate to hotels.

Amidst the severe flooding in Bengaluru due to relentless rainfall, disaster response teams were deployed. The rains briefly disrupted Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line services on Wednesday after a tree collapse. The Karnataka government also declared a holiday for schools and colleges, while the IMD issued an 'orange' alert for the city.

