Archery World Cup Stage 2: Deepika Kumari returns empty-handed, falls to Alejandra Valencia

Three-time Olympian Deepika Kumari suffered a defeat in her women's individual recurve archery bronze medal match, losing to Mexico's Alejandra Valencia by a 4-6 scoreline.

ANI | Updated: 26-05-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 22:31 IST
Deepika Kumari (Photo: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian recurve archers ended their campaign at blank in the Archery World Cup 2024 Stage 2 in Yecheon on Sunday. Three-time Olympian Deepika Kumari, the only Indian archer in contention for a medal on the final day of the competition, suffered a defeat in her women's individual recurve archery bronze medal match, losing to Mexico's Alejandra Valencia by a 4-6 scoreline.

In the semifinals earlier in the day, Deepika was defeated 6-2 by South Korean competitor Lim Sihyeon, who went on to win the gold medal. Jeon Hunyoung, a countryman of Lim Sihyeon, was content with the silver medal. Deepika won the silver medal for herself at the Stage 1 Archery World Cup, which took place in Shanghai last month.

Since coming back from her maternity leave, Deepika has won two medals at the international level. This February in Baghdad, she won the gold medal in the 2024 Asia Cup. After Deepika's defeat, India ended its Archery World Cup Stage 2 campaign with two medals.

Earlier, the Indian women's compound archery team of Aditi Swami, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Parneet Kaur bagged the gold medal at the ongoing Archery World Cup stage two being held at South Korea's Yecheon on Saturday. Indian side got better than the Turkish side of Hazal Burun, Ayse Bera Suzer and Begum Yuva in the gold medal match with a scoreline of 232-226, as per Olympics.com.

Dhiraj Bommadevara, the sole Indian with an archery quota for the Paris Olympics 2024, and Tokyo Olympian Praveen Jadhav suffered a second-round exit in the men's individual recurve competition. (ANI)

