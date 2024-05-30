Ahead of T20 WC, New Zealand looks 50-50 form-wise; skipper Williamson faces lack of game time

New Zealand will be aiming to finally win their first-ever major white-ball world title as they start their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Afghanistan on June 7. Far as form is concerned, the Kiwis have been 50-50 leading upto the competition, with their journey since the last World Cup full of some exciting highs and shocking lows. The T20 World Cup is taking place from June 1 to 29 in the West Indies and USA. Kiwis have been grouped in Group C along with West Indies, the two-time champions, Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea and Uganda. Kiwis will start their campaign against Afghanistan on June 7.

Here is a look at all the series Kiwis participated in since their semifinal exit in T20 WC 2022 in Australia: -India's tour of New Zealand (November 2022)

India won the rain-effected three-match T20I series under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya by 1-0, with the highlight being a knock of 111* in 51 balls by Suryakumar Yadav in the second T20I and four-wicket hauls by Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj in the third rain-affected T20I. The Kiwi batting really struggled in these two games, being bundled out for just 126 and 160 in the two complete innings they played. New Zealand tour of India (January-February 2023)

Yet another fine series win for India by 2-1, coming back after being 1-0 down in the series. The highlight of this series was a fine 126* in 63 balls by Shubman Gill, the batters' first T20I century in the third T20I and a fine show by Indian pacers that skittled NZ out for just 66 in pursuit of 235 run target set after Gill's ton, including Hardik Pandya's four-wicket-haul. -Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand (April 2023)

New Zealand won the series 2-1, with one of the matches won in a super over. The team fielded some new talent/non-regulars etc like Chad Bowes, Tim Seifert, Ben Lister, Tom Latham etc who did not make it to the T20 World Cup squad. Seifert's batting form was the highlight for the Kiwis as he scored two half-centuries. -New Zealand tour of Pakistan (April 2023)

This series also did not have several names that are in the T20 WC squad, like Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee etc and was led by Tom Latham. The series ended in a 2-2 draw. Kiwi batting fell flat in the first two matches, once bundled out for 94 while chasing 183 runs and then restricted to 154/7 while chasing 193 runs. However, batters made a comeback in the next two games and levelled the series. Mark Chapman's 57-ball 104* in the final T20I while chasing 194 runs was a big highlight for Kiwis. -UAE vs New Zealand (August 2023)

UAE gave a tough fight to the Kiwis in this series at their home turf, losing the first game by just 19 runs while chasing 156 runs and chasing down 143 in the second T20I, marking one of the lowest points of Kiwi cricket. A five-wicket haul by Southee in the first T20I and Chapman's two half-centuries were the big positives from the series. -New Zealand tour of England (August-September 2023)

This series was a mixed affair for hosts England and it ended in a 2-2 draw. England comfortably chased down 140 runs in the first T20I and blew away the Kiwis during a defence of 199 runs, with Gus Atkinson taking a four-wicket haul. However, the Kiwis bounced back in the next two games, with a disciplined bowling effort skittling out England for 128 runs while chasing 203 set with the help of Finn Allen's 83 in 53 balls and in the final T20I, chased down 176 runs in just 17.2 overs, with Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman playing fiery knocks. -Bangladesh tour of New Zealand (December 2023)

During this home series, the Kiwis played the majority of their T20 WC players under Mitchell Santner's captaincy. Bangladesh won the first T20I, chasing down 135 runs set by the Kiwis and the second match was washed out due to rain. The last match saw the Kiwis win by 17 runs via the DLS method and escape a series loss. -Pakistan tour of New Zealand (January 2024)

In this series, New Zealand out-batted a largely conservative, less risk-taking Pakistan side to win the series 4-1. The captaincy armband finally returned to Kane Williamson, who played in the series for two games and Satner led the team in the rest of the games. NZ set a huge total of 227 runs in the first game on the back of fifties from Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell and a four-fer by Tim Southee helped them win by 46 runs. In the next game, Allen's 74 in 41 balls helped Kiwis set up 195 for Pakistan, who fell short by 21 runs. Allen's six-hitting spree in the third T20I during his 62-ball 137, consisting of five fours and 16 sixes essentially defeated Pakistan on its own, who fell 45 run short of Kiwis' 225-run target. After another win in the fourth T20I, Pakistan got a consolation win in the final T20I, skittling out for 92 runs while defending 135.

-Australia tour of New Zealand (March 2024) Contesting the prestigious Chappell-Hadlee trophy for the first time in T20Is, Australia clean-swept Kiwis by 3-0 with some comprehensive performances, except for a 10-over rain-hit affair in the final T20I.

-New Zealand tour of Pakistan (April 2024) Due to the inactivity of some prominent Kiwi talent due to the IPL, Kiwis sent a largely inexperienced line-up for this tour, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Leading up to the tournament, New Zealand has won 15 games, and lost 16. Talking points for Kiwis ahead of the tournament:

-Devon Conway's injury and lack of form. In his 13 T20Is since the last T20 WC, he has scored just 252 runs, with three fifties and an average of 21.00. -Lack of T20I game time for skipper Kane Williamson. Since the last T20 WC, he has played just three T20Is, scoring 144 runs with two fifties.

-Fine batting form of Mark Chapman, Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips. Chapman and Phillips are also highly useful bowlers. -The inexperience, but yet massive potential of all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, who had a brilliant 50-over World Cup in India last year.

-Veteran pacer Tim Southee being in top form and the leading wicket taker for Kiwis since the last T20 WC. New Zealand's top performers during this phase:

Mark Chapman: 35 matches, 32 innings, 783 runs, 35.59 average and a strike rate of over 141, with a century and five fifties. Best score of 104*. Tim Southee: 28 wickets in 18 matches at an average of 18.46 and an economy rate of 7.99, with the best figures of 5/25.

Ish Sodhi: 27 wickets in 30 matches at an average of 26.74 and an economy rate of 7.87 with the best figures of 3/33. Finn Allen: 542 runs in 20 games at an average of 27.10 and a strike rate of over 161, with a century and two fifties. Best score of 137.

Glenn Phillips: 522 runs in 20 games at an average of 32.62 and a strike rate of over 134, with three fifties. Best score of 70*. New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. Travelling Reserve: Ben Sears. (ANI)

