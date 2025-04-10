Left Menu

Sourav Ganguly's Bold Stance on MS Dhoni's Leadership in IPL

Sourav Ganguly emphasized that MS Dhoni should only play for CSK if he is the captain, due to his unmatched leadership skills. As CSK struggles in the IPL, Dhoni's return as captain is seen as a pivotal moment. Ganguly also commented on KKR's home struggles and cricket's Olympic prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:50 IST
Sourav Ganguly has robustly advocated for MS Dhoni's leadership role in the Chennai Super Kings team, asserting that Dhoni operates at an exceptional level when at the helm. Ganguly's remarks came as speculation mounted over Dhoni's form and fitness issues this IPL season.

Dhoni's return to captaincy has been timely, helping CSK navigate a challenging phase marked by the absence of Ruturaj Gaikwad. This leadership change arrives as CSK seeks to rediscover form after consecutive losses.

Aside from commenting on Dhoni, Ganguly weighed in on KKR's struggles at Eden Gardens and expressed optimism about cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, highlighting a golden opportunity for Indian cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

