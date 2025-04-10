Sourav Ganguly's Bold Stance on MS Dhoni's Leadership in IPL

Sourav Ganguly has robustly advocated for MS Dhoni's leadership role in the Chennai Super Kings team, asserting that Dhoni operates at an exceptional level when at the helm. Ganguly's remarks came as speculation mounted over Dhoni's form and fitness issues this IPL season.

Dhoni's return to captaincy has been timely, helping CSK navigate a challenging phase marked by the absence of Ruturaj Gaikwad. This leadership change arrives as CSK seeks to rediscover form after consecutive losses.

Aside from commenting on Dhoni, Ganguly weighed in on KKR's struggles at Eden Gardens and expressed optimism about cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, highlighting a golden opportunity for Indian cricket.

