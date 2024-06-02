Aditi Ashok's Struggle Continues at US Women's Open

Aditi Ashok faced yet another challenging round, carding a 3-over 73 on the third day of the prestigious US Women's Open, tying her for 29th place in the current standings.

Her round was marked by two birdies, three bogeys, and a troublesome double bogey on the fourth hole, a repeat of her first-day struggles.

Despite the tough course conditions, where only five players are under par, Aditi remains at 7-over in her 29th Major event, still chasing her first top-20 finish.

