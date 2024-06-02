Left Menu

Aditi Ashok's Struggle Continues at US Women's Open

Aditi Ashok faced another challenging round, scoring a 3-over 73 on the third day of the US Women's Open, putting her in a tie for 29th place. Currently at 7-over in her 29th Major, Aditi's performance included two birdies, three bogeys, and a double bogey.

PTI | Lancaster | Updated: 02-06-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 19:35 IST
Aditi Ashok's Struggle Continues at US Women's Open
Aditi Ashok
  • Country:
  • United States

Aditi Ashok faced yet another challenging round, carding a 3-over 73 on the third day of the prestigious US Women's Open, tying her for 29th place in the current standings.

Her round was marked by two birdies, three bogeys, and a troublesome double bogey on the fourth hole, a repeat of her first-day struggles.

Despite the tough course conditions, where only five players are under par, Aditi remains at 7-over in her 29th Major event, still chasing her first top-20 finish.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024