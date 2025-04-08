Revolutionizing Sports: Dual-Sport Synthetic Turf Fields Unveiled
The FIH and FIFA Innovation team have unveiled guidelines for dual-sport synthetic turf fields, enabling hockey and football to share pitches. These fields address environmental concerns and support grassroots levels, emphasizing sustainability and accessibility. The guide is available in multiple languages on FIH and FIFA websites.
The International Hockey Federation (FIH) and the FIFA Innovation team have jointly introduced groundbreaking guidelines for dual-sport synthetic turf fields. This initiative allows hockey and football to share the same pitch, offering versatility and addressing environmental concerns with innovative turf technologies. The announcement underscores the growing preference for synthetic turfs across various sports.
Primarily crafted for the grassroots and educational levels, these dual-sport fields represent a significant step forward in sports infrastructure. The guidelines provide comprehensive details on performance, durability, and construction requirements to ensure a suitable playing surface for both sports, as well as information on field certification and layout.
FIH President Tayyab Ikram expressed appreciation for the collaborative effort with FIFA, lauding the potential impact on millions of young athletes worldwide. With synthetic turf pitches offering enhanced accessibility and sustainability, the initiative marks a substantial advancement in global sports development efforts.
