West Indies Prevail Over Plucky PNG in T20 World Cup Thriller

In a nail-biting T20 World Cup opening match, two-time champions West Indies narrowly defeated a spirited Papua New Guinea side by five wickets. PNG's left-hander Sese Bau (50 off 43) anchored the innings, guiding his team to 136 for eight after a shaky start.

Chasing a modest target, West Indies found themselves struggling against PNG's spinners and medium pacers on a slow surface. However, vital contributions from Roston Chase (42 not out off 27 balls) and Andre Russell (15 off 9) eventually steered them to victory with one over to spare.

The game saw a brief rain delay with West Indies at 8 for one in the second over. Despite the interruptions and a relentless PNG bowling attack, the West Indies managed to keep their composure and claw their way to a much-needed victory.

