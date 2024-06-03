Epic Finishes and Historic Wins: This Week in Sports

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Marathon man Djokovic hangs on in latest ever finish at French Open

Novak Djokovic's bid for a 25th Grand Slam briefly hung by a thread on a cold and damp Saturday night at Roland Garros but the Serbian battled back for a 7-5 6-7(6) 2-6 6-3 6-0 win over Lorenzo Musetti in the latest ever French Open finish. The reigning champion showcased the iron will that has made him one of the game's greatest players to avoid defeat in a thrilling third-round contest that got underway at 10.37 p.m. local time on Saturday.

Tennis-Alcaraz glides past Auger-Aliassime into French Open quarter-finals

Carlos Alcaraz charged into the French Open quarter-finals for a third straight year after the twice Grand Slam champion thrashed 21st seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3 6-3 6-1 with an entertaining display at Roland Garros on Sunday. The near-flawless win earned Alcaraz a meeting with ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in what will be a blockbuster rematch of their 2023 encounter at this stage, and he will look to extend his 5-0 overall advantage over the Greek player.

Tennis-Gauff cruises past Cocciaretto to French Open quarter-finals

American world number three Coco Gauff was far too strong for Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto at the French Open on Sunday, sealing a 6-1 6-2 win to reach the quarter-finals. The match began at a frenetic pace, with the 45th-ranked Cocciaretto winning only two points in the first four games on unforced errors by Gauff, who won the U.S. Open last year after losing the 2022 final in Paris.

Tennis-Sinner, Swiatek take contrasting routes to French Open quarters

Jannik Sinner took time to get his engine going before motoring into the French Open quarter-finals while defending champion Iga Swiatek raced through on Sunday as scheduling at the Grand Slam came under scrutiny after Novak Djokovic's overnight marathon. Second seed Sinner kept his hopes of taking Djokovic's top ranking alive with a battling 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-1 win over local favourite Corentin Moutet in front of partisan fans on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Tennis-Swiatek, Gauff not in favour of late matches after Djokovic marathon

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff stressed the need to start matches earlier at Grand Slams after defending champion Novak Djokovic came through a marathon third-round clash that ended in the early hours of Sunday morning. After rain delays forced organisers to wedge another match into Saturday's packed schedule, Djokovic was taken all the way by Lorenzo Musetti but fed on the crowd's energy to prevail in the latest ever Roland Garros finish at a little past 3 a.m.

Biden celebrates repeat Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at White House

U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed the NFL Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to the White House on Friday, joking about the upcoming presidential election and donning a Chiefs helmet. "Winning back to back, I kind of like that," Biden said, chuckling, as he spoke in front of the National Football League team on the White House's South Lawn. Biden, a Democrat, faces a close rematch with Republican Donald Trump in November.

MLB roundup: Brewers hand White Sox 10th straight loss

Willy Adames delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the host Milwaukee Brewers a 4-3 comeback victory over Chicago on Saturday, handing the White Sox their 10th consecutive defeat. William Contreras opened the 10th as the automatic runner against Michael Kopech (1-5). Christian Yelich was walked intentionally to open and both runners advanced on a wild pitch. Adames then lined a grounder to the left side that shortstop Zach Remillard knocked down but couldn't corral, allowing Contreras to score.

Tennis-Tsitsipas beats Arnaldi to reach French Open quarter-finals

Greek ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas lost the opening set but went on to defeat Italian Matteo Arnaldi 3-6 7-6(4) 6-2 6-2 in the fourth round of the French Open on Sunday. Tsitsipas keeps alive his bid to win his first Grand Slam title, but the 2021 Roland Garros finalist was put to the test early on by Arnaldi who had ousted sixth seed Andrey Rublev in the previous round.

Soccer-Vinicius finishes season in style to edge ahead in Ballon d'Or race

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr put himself in strong contention to win the Ballon d'Or award for the best player in the world and add to his growing trophy cabinet after scoring in another Champions League final on Saturday. The Brazilian netted Real's second goal against Borussia Dortmund late on at Wembley to secure a 2-0 win and a record-extending 15th European crown for the Spanish side -- as well as capping another brilliant season for the 23-year-old.

Cricket-United States down Canada in all-American World Cup opener

The United States destroyed Canada's bowling after a slow start to overpower their neighbours by seven wickets in the opening match of the Twenty20 World Cup in Dallas on Saturday.

Aaron Jones muscled 10 sixes in an unbeaten 94 from 40 balls to propel his team to 197 for three from 17.4 overs in reply to Canada's 194 for five.

