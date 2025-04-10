Golf Legends Predict McIlroy's Grand Slam Triumph at Augusta

In a bold prediction, golf icons Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, and Tom Watson believe Rory McIlroy is poised to complete his career Grand Slam with a win at Augusta National. McIlroy, who is just one major victory away from joining an elite club, enters the tournament in top form.

Meanwhile, Tom Watson cast doubt on a potential merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, citing significant hurdles remaining in negotiations with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. As the Masters kicks off, Scottie Scheffler begins his title defense, while Joaquin Niemann shines in the initial leaderboard.

In tennis, the Billie Jean King Cup Finals have been rescheduled for September, aligning with the WTA Tour's Asian swing. The International Tennis Federation confirmed the matches will take place in Shenzhen, China, from September 16 to 21, marking a shift from their usual November timeframe.

