Monte Carlo Masters: Djokovic's Surprise Exit and Alcaraz's Triumph

Novak Djokovic faced another upset at the Monte Carlo Masters, losing to Alejandro Tabilo. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz bounced back from his previous defeat, winning against Francisco Cerundolo. The tournament saw other notable matches, including victories by Lorenzo Musetti and eliminations for Richard Gasquet and Gael Monfils.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Monaco | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:28 IST
Novak Djokovic
  • Country:
  • Monaco

In a startling turn of events at the Monte Carlo Masters, Novak Djokovic was defeated by Alejandro Tabilo, falling 6-3, 6-4. This marks another unexpected loss for Djokovic, echoing a similar defeat at the Italian Open where Tabilo also secured victory over the tennis superstar.

Carlos Alcaraz, the reigning French Open champion, made a comeback after facing an early setback. He rallied to defeat Francisco Cerundolo with a convincing 3-6, 6-0, 6-1 win. Alcaraz is focusing on honing his skills as he aims to retain his Roland Garros title.

Elsewhere in the tournament, Lorenzo Musetti edged past Jiri Lehecka, setting up a match against Matteo Berrettini. The tournament also spelled the end for Richard Gasquet and Gael Monfils, who were defeated by Daniel Altmaier and Andrey Rublev, respectively. This event marks the onset of the ATP Tour's clay-court season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

