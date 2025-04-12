Alcaraz Advances to Monte Carlo Semifinals as Tsitsipas Stumbles
Carlos Alcaraz triumphed from a challenging position against Arthur Fils in the Monte Carlo Masters quarterfinals, while defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas was surprisingly defeated by Lorenzo Musetti after initially taking the lead. Alcaraz will face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the semifinals, and Musetti will meet Alex de Minaur.
Carlos Alcaraz made a stunning comeback to defeat Arthur Fils in the Monte Carlo Masters quarterfinals, while defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered a shock loss to Lorenzo Musetti.
World No. 3 Alcaraz was on the brink of defeat but turned the game around, winning 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in a grueling 2 1/2-hour match. His opponent, Fils, struggled with consistency, committing 53 unforced errors.
In another upset, Tsitsipas, who had a perfect 5-0 record against Musetti, lost control after securing the first set. Musetti capitalized on Tsitsipas' faltering serve to win the final two sets 6-3, 6-4. Musetti, emotional in victory, now faces Alex de Minaur, who advanced decisively.
