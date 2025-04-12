Alcaraz Advances to Monte Carlo Semifinals as Tsitsipas Stumbles

Carlos Alcaraz made a stunning comeback to defeat Arthur Fils in the Monte Carlo Masters quarterfinals, while defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered a shock loss to Lorenzo Musetti.

World No. 3 Alcaraz was on the brink of defeat but turned the game around, winning 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in a grueling 2 1/2-hour match. His opponent, Fils, struggled with consistency, committing 53 unforced errors.

In another upset, Tsitsipas, who had a perfect 5-0 record against Musetti, lost control after securing the first set. Musetti capitalized on Tsitsipas' faltering serve to win the final two sets 6-3, 6-4. Musetti, emotional in victory, now faces Alex de Minaur, who advanced decisively.

