Left Menu

Alcaraz Advances to Monte Carlo Semifinals as Tsitsipas Stumbles

Carlos Alcaraz triumphed from a challenging position against Arthur Fils in the Monte Carlo Masters quarterfinals, while defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas was surprisingly defeated by Lorenzo Musetti after initially taking the lead. Alcaraz will face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the semifinals, and Musetti will meet Alex de Minaur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Monaco | Updated: 12-04-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 11:37 IST
Alcaraz Advances to Monte Carlo Semifinals as Tsitsipas Stumbles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Monaco

Carlos Alcaraz made a stunning comeback to defeat Arthur Fils in the Monte Carlo Masters quarterfinals, while defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered a shock loss to Lorenzo Musetti.

World No. 3 Alcaraz was on the brink of defeat but turned the game around, winning 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in a grueling 2 1/2-hour match. His opponent, Fils, struggled with consistency, committing 53 unforced errors.

In another upset, Tsitsipas, who had a perfect 5-0 record against Musetti, lost control after securing the first set. Musetti capitalized on Tsitsipas' faltering serve to win the final two sets 6-3, 6-4. Musetti, emotional in victory, now faces Alex de Minaur, who advanced decisively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025