Enzo Maresca Named Chelsea Head Coach After Leicester Triumph

Enzo Maresca, former assistant to Pep Guardiola, has been appointed as Chelsea’s new head coach following his successful tenure at Leicester. The 44-year-old Italian signed a five-year contract, becoming the club's fourth permanent manager under American ownership. Maresca aims to deliver successful, attractive football at Stamford Bridge.

PTI | London | Updated: 03-06-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 22:58 IST
Enzo Maresca, a former assistant to Pep Guardiola, has been appointed as Chelsea's head coach, just weeks after guiding Leicester City back to the Premier League. The 44-year-old Italian has signed a five-year contract, succeeding Mauricio Pochettino, who departed by mutual consent at the end of the season. Maresca is Chelsea's fourth permanent manager since the club came under American ownership in 2022.

'We are delighted to welcome Enzo to Chelsea,' said co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley. 'He has proven himself to be an excellent coach capable of delivering impressive results with an exciting and identifiable style.'

Maresca's coaching career has included two spells at Manchester City, as well as a tenure at Parma in Italy. Most recently, he led Leicester to the Championship title and an immediate return to the Premier League. 'To join Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world, is a dream for any coach,' Maresca stated. 'I look forward to working with a very talented group of players and staff.'

