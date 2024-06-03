Left Menu

Anrich Nortje Dismantles Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup Opener

Anrich Nortje's career-best bowling of 4/7 led South Africa to a six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in their T20 World Cup opener. Despite Sri Lanka's early fightback, South Africa managed to chase down the modest target of 77 in 16.2 overs, thereby leading Group D standings.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 03-06-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 23:28 IST
Anrich Nortje Dismantles Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup Opener
Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje delivered an outstanding performance, taking 4/7 as South Africa secured a six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their T20 World Cup opener on Monday. Utilizing the bounce effectively, Nortje spearheaded a dominant bowling attack that left Sri Lanka reeling and folded at a mere 77 runs.

Sri Lanka's decision to bat first seemed ill-advised as Nortje, along with fellow bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj, took a combined eight wickets. Despite the relatively low target, South Africa faced early hurdles, losing two wickets within the powerplay.

However, the Proteas managed to chase down the target in 16.2 overs, thanks to Heinrich Klaasen's crucial runs. This victory places South Africa atop the Group D standings. The challenging conditions at Nassau Stadium tested both teams, but South Africa emerged victorious with a valuable net run-rate boost.

